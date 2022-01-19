My Hero Academia Uncovers Aoyama’s Biggest Fear

My Hero Academia unveiled Yuga Aoyama’s true biggest fear with the newest chapter of the series. The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been on one intense ride thus far as the heroes have been thrown into chaos following the first fight against the villains during the Paranormal Liberation Front War. Things then took a turn for the worse when Izuku Midoriya finally came back to Class 1-A after his vigilante stint only to discover that a member of their class was actually feeding All For One and the villains information about all of their plans and whereabouts.

The recent string of chapters have seen Izuku and the rest of the heroes deciding how to proceed forward with the traitor, Yuga Aoyama, in tow, and through the fallout we have actually gotten out best look at Aoyama to date. It’s not only revealed his true character after the facade had been dropped, but also started to reveal that he indeed is attached to the fellow classmates he once considered friends. In fact, it’s revealed that his truest fear isn’t death or even All For One, it’s the worry that he will never meet their expectations when the time comes for it.

Chapter 340 of the series sees All Might and the heroes formulating their upcoming plan against the heroes, and Aizawa is instead talking to Aoyama face to face. It’s revealed that All For One hasn’t placed a booby trap of any kind on him like we had seen with Lady Nagant, Aizawa then figures out that all All For One did to the young Aoyama was scare him deeply. Aoyama then reveals that he very much considers his former classmates as friends like they do him, but he’s worried that he’ll fail again.

When confronted by All For One, Aoyama’s afraid he’ll continue to do the wrong things and will freeze up when the others count on him. But Aizawa “comforts” him by saying that Aoyama really doesn’t have a choice in the matter. He’s got an important role in whatever the heroes are planning next, and the traitor will need to be on the front lines fighting for the heroes. It’s now a matter of seeing whether or not he can do it.

What do you think? How do you feel about Aoyama potentially making a comeback to the battlefield? How have you reacted to his reveal as the traitor? What kind of future do you think is in store for the former hero?