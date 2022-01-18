My Hero Academia Reveals Key Strategy to Beating the League of Villains

My Hero Academia, according to its creator, has around one year left of story, with the War Arc changing the world of hero society forever. With Deku attempting to hold together the world of heroes by himself, his fellow classmates, and the professional heroes, have finally begun laying out a plan to defeat All For One and his forces, detailing how they plan on saving the world and putting an end to the League of Villains once and for all.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 340, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Early on in the chapter, All Might lays out the idea that Shigaraki and All For One must be separated, as the power of these two villains alone would be impossible to overtake if they worked together in tandem. In talking with one of the members of the Wild, Wild Pussycats, the former Symbol of Peace expands upon the idea applying to the League of Villains, with the heroes needing to band together and help in separating the villains:

“Exactly. All of them. Everyone one of the enemy’s major operatives! We must divide and conquer! One by one! To that end, we have to lure each of these villains to their defeat!”

Of course, this might be easier said than done considering the vast network that All For One’s forces have created so far. However, the League of Villains isn’t exactly a unified front, and should the likes of Dabi and Toga be presented with an opportunity to benefit themselves individually, they might leap at the chance.

Nearly all the members of the League of Villains have an individual ax to grind with a hero from UA Academy, with Dabi set to battle against his brother Shoto Todoroki and Toga most likely squaring off against Uravity. Needless to say, it would seem that the heroes and villains are set to get their own major battles before the story of My Hero Academia comes to a close.

Do you think that the new strategy of divide and conquer will be successful for the heroes?