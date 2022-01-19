My Hero Academia Apparently Based Shinso’s Costume After a Favorite Hero

Shinso might not be a member of Class 1-A, but that hasn’t stopped the young hero from leaving an impression on followers of My Hero Academia and becoming a fan-favorite as a result. With the latest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga bringing back the young crimefighter, it seems that Shinso has a new fit as the heroes begin to assemble to battle against the combined forces of All For One, Shigaraki, and the scores of villains that make up the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 340, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article.

Shinso made his return to the series on the final page of this latest chapter, sporting a new darker look that makes him look far more like a ninja than the superhero we had come to know before. With this attire, it’s clear that the young hero is further taking after the UA Academy Teacher, Aizawa, having previously trained in how to master the wraps that he has attached to his person. With Shinso proving himself to be quite a threat thanks in part to his Quirk that allows him to take control of a person’s mind, it should be interesting to see how the crime fighter has progressed since we last saw him during the Joint Training Exercise.

Shinso is a unique character, not being a member of Class 1-A but nevertheless becoming an extremely popular member of UA Academy, splicing his remarkable Quirk with training that has had him following in the footsteps of Eraserhead. With Aizawa still recovering from the traumatic events of the War Arc, losing limbs in the battle against Shigaraki and company, Shinso might have to pick up the slack and act as a replacement for when the final battle against All For One begins.

Though this chapter featured a major return by Shinso, it also saw the heroes employing a tactic of “divide and conquer” for the League of Villains, hinting that the final effort to bring down All For One isn’t too far away.

What do you think of Shinso’s new outfit? Do you think we’ll see any other heroes get new costumes before the finale of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.