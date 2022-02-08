My Hero Academia Preps a Todoroki Reunion with New Scene

My Hero Academia is getting ready for a Second War Arc, which will see the heroes of UA Academy face down the villains that follow All For One and Shigaraki. As each of the young heroes prepares for the battle that might be the Shonen’s last, Shoto Todoroki is getting ready to fight against the villain known as Dabi, which might bring an end to the Todoroki family as we know it. Needless to say, the final battle is set to be a hot one.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 342, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory for the final arc of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the heroes prepare to enter into a new war that will decide the future of hero society, each young member of Class 1-A is prepping for a fight that might be their last. With Deku and Uravity sharing some quality time as they overlook the city that they’ve sworn to protect, Shoto is hanging with his brothers-in-arms in Bakugo, Red Riot, and Iida. Having a light conversation with one another before they march out, the youngest Todoroki preps for the confrontation with his brother Dabi:

Shoto: “Thanks for being here for me guys, but I’m good.”

Iida: “I too have an older brother.”

Shoto: “Hey, cut that out. There’s no comparing our families. Heck, I don’t even know Toya’s favorite food.”

Bakugo: “Gotta be piping hot udon.”

Shoto: “Hah. In that cast, I’ll make him sit down for a bowl with me.”

Redemption has been a major aspect of Deku’s life when it comes to how he approaches villains, often seeing the good in them that many other heroes cannot. With Shoto believing that he is the only one that can defeat Dabi, a battle between them is assured though fans are certainly left wondering if it is possible for the fiery member of the League of Villains to find redemption following all the heinous acts he committed following his departure from the Todoroki Clan.

Who do you think will win the battle between Shoto and Dabi? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.