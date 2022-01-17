My Hero Academia Had Made a Painful Change to Dabi

After a short new year break, My Hero Academia is back on its grind, and that much was made clear with its latest chapter. The special update kept fans on edge as they checked in on Aoyama and All Might ahead of its next big battle. Of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi tried to fit in as many updates as possible in this 2022 kick-off, and one of them revealed something wild about Dabi these days.

The update came this week when Shonen Jump released the latest chapter of My Hero Academia. It was there fans watched as our heroes prepared for war to knock on the door. In the wake of Aoyama’s arrest, Aizawa came to level with his student while All Might put his brain to the test with a war strategy. It was during the latter bit that fans were shown Dabi and noticed there was something different.

As you can see above, Dabi is shown in a close-up this week, and his face is looking worse for wear. It seems the burns under his eyes have expanded and are now taking up much of his face. In the past, Dabi had defined burns under his eyes and then a pair of scars that run up his cheeks. A strip of healthy skin kept the patches separate, but that is no longer the case. It seems Dabi has taken his powers too far and burned away the flesh that My Hero Academia fans are used to seeing.

Of course, this comes as little surprise. Dabi has been using his powers quite a lot, and he even admitted to going overboard against Endeavor. Now, fans are curious to see Dabi as a whole since he could have additional scarring. And if All Might’s strategy to win the war works, well – Dabi will show up for a one-on-one battle before long!

What do you think of Dabi’s little change here? Are you ready to check in with the My Hero Academia villain soon…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.