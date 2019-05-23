My Hero Academia Reveals Emotional Twice, Toga Moment

You may not think the League of Villains is a tight knit family but you would be wrong. Thanks to characters like Twice, the organization has gained some emotional cred, and it looks like the baddie is passing that on to Toga.

Recently, My Hero Academia stepped out with a new chapter, and it was there fans saw Twice and Toga reunite. However, the girl didn’t even realize the pair were together. Toga is critically injured following a recent fight, and Twice is downright scared for his friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Little Toga! Not happening, not happening. Your skin’s cold as ice,” he says while his other psyche gives him hell.

“Let’s clean you up, okay? Remember this thing? The hankie you gave me!”

As the chapter continues, Twice’s other half makes him believe Toga is dead, and the reveal leaves the villain heartbroken. He shares an emotional moment with Toga while holding her close and admits she is the member of the League who made him feel most wanted.

“No, no, no! You gotta live! You gave the whole league… you gave me a place to belong. A washed-up outcast like me. You were the only one who made me feel needed! Dammit! I’ll rip those zealots limb from limb or this!!”

By the chapter’s end, fans get a familiar glimpse of Twice and his usual anger, but fans were not prepared to see what he had to about Toga. The girl comes off as a nuisance to Dabi most of the time, so fans felt like she might have been seen as such to everyone. However, it turns out that Twice sees Toga as a sister if anything, and he is all too ready to avenge her presumed death.

So, what do you make of this recent My Hero Academia reveal? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.