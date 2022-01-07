My Hero Academia Reveals Key Details for U.A. High School’s Secret Weapon

My Hero Academia has revealed some more key details about U.A. High School’s grand secret weapon with the newest chapter of the series! It’s been a rough road for Izuku Midoriya throughout the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series thus far, and it’s been the same for U.A. High School as well. The school has since become one of the few remaining strongholds the heroes can use to protect the ordinary citizens of Japan, and has been hiding a major secret within it that will come into play when the time is right for it.

The previous chapter of the series brought back the fan favorite Mei Hatsume back to the series as Izuku and Tenya Iida needed her and the Support Course’s help repairing their respective gear, and it’s here that fans get an update as to what the Support Course technicians have been doing this entire time. As they continue to develop the barrier and security technology keeping U.A. Academy safe for now, but there’s even more to develop in each aspect of it that teases an even bigger and better security system than fans could realize.

Chapter 339 of the series sees Izuku and Tenya reuniting with Hatsume fully, and they get a look at what the Support Course has been up to this entire time. They have been working on constantly trying to improve the defenses around U.A. High School, and Hatsume is one of the key technicians in the new designs. As fans can see, Hatsume is working on a version of the evacuation chambers that can fly away on the first sign of danger, and with this it becomes clear that U.A. is going to get some much needed upgrades.

These upgrades will likely pay off soon when the full fight between the heroes and the villains breaks out. The newest chapter of the series even ends with the major tease that this all out war between the two sides is finally near, and it’s very likely fans will see how U.A. Academy has upgraded itself over the course of that coming war. But what do you think? Are you curious to see how much the school has changed? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!