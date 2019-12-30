My Hero Academia Reveals One Heroine’s Surprise Crush

My Hero Academia is one of the manga fans can’t get enough of. Since its debut, the series has wowed fans with its superhero aesthetic, and millions have come to stan their favorite Pro Hero. Of course, this also means there’s more of My Hero Academia to go around these days, but one of the best additions has been the Vigilantes spin off. And to the surprise of us all, the series just saw one heroine reveal her secret crush on Koichi.

Recently, Vigilantes put out a new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Koichi and Makoto. The pair were talking about their futures as Makoto prepares to head to the United States with Captain Celebrity. However, she decides she cannot leave without confessing her feelings towards Koichi.

“My future, how I wanna live my life, I’d like you to think it through with me, if you’re willing,” Makoto begins.

“I tried to imagine what my future might look like and no matter what position I find myself in, you’re always there smiling. I need a constant like you in my life,” she continues.

“The reason I’m choosing you is because as long as I’ve got someone so ordinary by my side, I know I can go anywhere. Achieve anything. You’d make the best partner without a doubt!”

Of course, it takes a moment for Koichi to understand what Makoto is saying, and he freaks out accordingly. There was never a moment the vigilante believed Makoto had feelings for him, so this revelation was a blindside. Fans were also surprised as Makoto has never shown any affection for the hero, but it sounds like her crush is born out of logic than emotion. And as you can imagine, Pop Step is none too happy about the confession as she’s been crushing on Koichi since – well – day one.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.