‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals One Pro Hero Is Expecting

My Hero Academia is as much about families as it is superheroes. With legacies to carry on, some of the series’ favorite heroes have broods, and it looks like a fan-favorite fighter is about to start their own family.

So, if you feel so inclined, now would be the time to give Captain Celebrity all your parenting tips. It turns out the American hero is about to have his own kid.

The revelation was made in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. Fans caught up with the infamous Pro Hero as he celebrated the holidays with Koichi and the others. It was there fans learned the hero, who is also known as Christopher Skyline, is having a child — and it was his first time hearing the news to boot.

“I’m gonna be a dad?! First time I’m hearing about this,” the hero explained when Makoto Tsukauchi passed on the news.

According to the girl, she was told to keep his wife’s pregnancy on the down low from the woman herself, but Captain Celebrity cleaned up his act well enough to learn the big secret.

“When we met, here’s what she told me. ‘I know my husband’s got a good heart. He’s a little too soft-hearted, in fact. And he’s in no place to raise a child at this point. So I’ve decided to raise our baby on my own,” Makoto explained.

The chapter ends with Captain Celebrity feeling mushy, and the hero’s soft side was a welcome one to witness.

“So I’m headed back to the States, huh. Back home… and I’m gonna have a kid even. Couldn’t ask for a better Christmas gift.”

