‘My Hero Academia’ Drops Hilariously Shady Easter Egg

It looks like My Hero Academia isn’t afraid to take its shots. Recently, the series put out a new manga chapter, and it was there fans spotted a very special easter egg.

However, as readers came to learn, this shout out may not have been the most flattering.

Not long ago, My Hero Academia put out chapter 223, and it was there fans learned more about the Meta Liberation Army. The group has it out for the League of Villains, and a civil war is about to break out between them. But it does seem the army has powerful publishing executives on its side.

According to the army’s leader, Rikiya Yotsubashi, his organization has over 11,000 members. A few of them are listed, and it is said the executive director of Shoowaysha Publishing is part of the group. Chitose Kizuki is a supporter of the army’s cause, and that company made fans do a double take.

After all, the actual company who published My Hero Academia is Shueisha. If you sound out the real publisher’s name with Shoowaysha, you will see they are pronounced the exact same. In the original Japanese text, different kanji are used to get the sound across, and fans were quick to pick up on the sound-alike reference.

Of course, Chitose is not the actual editor of Shueisha, but the spoof has fans curious. Some want to know if the creator of My Hero Academia believes the executive would make for a good villain. And, if they are anything like Chitose, then they most certainly have admirers running around who would praise their quirk.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

