‘My Hero Academia’ Volume 21 Cover Reportedly Revealed

My Hero Academia‘s manga has finally reached a new status quo after an arc or so of growing pains as the world dealt with the loss of All Might and therefore needing a new guardian to overlook everything.

One of the current arcs of the series deals with Endeavor doing his best to take over as the number one hero, with the help of Hawks, and this struggle is represented in the reported cover for Volume 21

Volume 20 of the series (which included the impressive cover referencing a famous Star Wars poster) wrapped up the last of the Culture Festival arc, so Volume 21 will deal with the Pro Hero Arc which has Endeavor coping with his new position as the top hero in Japan. Lots of his work was with the Number 2 Hero, Hawks, and the two’s relationship was a core element of Pro Hero Arc.

This is reflected in the furious cover here which features Endeavor’s more heroic costume (which is an attempt to make him less fearsome to the public), and even reflects some of the damage he takes in a major battle. Hawks is at his back, as well, supporting Endeavor is his endeavors. This arc also deals with Todoroki’s response to his father’s attempt to become the number one hero in place of All Might, so it’s another arc exploring more of their strained relationship. Though many fans agree it’s a bit of a redemption arc for Endeavor as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting on the fourth season of the series. Currently scheduled for a release sometime next year, the series revealed that the fourth season was already in production. But fans are hoping to see new footage from the season sooner rather than later. There is currently a rumored release window of Spring, which would make Spring 2019 one of the most jam-packed seasons of the year.