This ‘My Hero Academia’ x MCU Cosplay Goes Beyond Plus Ultra

Superhero media is in the biggest boom its felt in years as fans of both Marvel’s cinematic universe and Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia find ways to celebrate their love of both of the juggernaut franchises.

These fans have taken it one step further and made the potential fusion of both franchise a reality and crafted some inspired My Hero Academia x MCU mash-up cosplay.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cosplay artists xkirakelly(@xkirakelly on Instagram), myladygabriella(@myladygabriella on Instagram), and cutiepiesensei (@cutiepiesensei on Instagram) crafted these amazing Marvel and My Hero Academia mash-ups, resulting in hilariously named “Thordoroki,” “Captain Deku,” and “Iron Bakugo” respectively.

Blending the color schemes of My Hero Academia‘s characters’ hero costumes with Marvel’s material lends itself to a fantastic new look for each character that would fit right into either My Hero Academia or the Marvel Cinematic Universe without much trouble.

This mash-up has also gotten fans thinking about just how overpowered each one of these heroes would be. Thordoroki would not only command fire and ice, but the power of thunder as well. Bakugo with a set of Iron Man like armor emphasizing his explosive quirk would also be highly effective given how the slight adjustments in his suit can enhance his abilities in his series already.

The strongest one would most likely be “Captain Deku” in this situation as Midoriya would finally have a body that’s fully capable of using One For All at its full power without damaging him in any major way. Both Captain America and Midoriya share a value system as well, making “Captain Deku” a theoretically awesome hero.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will see the films begin to put themselves back together following Avengers: Infinity War. Starting with the scheduled release of Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers film releasing May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.