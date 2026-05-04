Black Clover Quietly Solves Naruto’s Biggest Ending Problem

11 years later, despite going through major serialization shifts, Black Clover has come to an end with its latest set of chapters, concluding arguably one of the biggest shonen series ever produced. Asta’s journey to becoming the Wizard King, following the promise he made to his rival Yuno, went through countless emotional and action-driven twists. While Black Clover is not the most perfect shonen series, it proved itself capable of delivering a satisfying ending, especially at a time when major and arguably more acclaimed shonen series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man have received far more divisive conclusions. The ending was as simple as it could have been, perfectly portraying a happy ending where good ultimately prevails over evil.

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However, one of the most important aspects of Black Clover has always been its rivalry, as the series used this element from its very first chapters to drive two of its most vital characters. The fandom itself became divided through this rivalry, with fans cheering for their preferred character to become the Wizard King. The finale confirmed that both of them deserved the position, leading to a duel for the title, with Asta ultimately prevailing and earning it. On a deeper level, this fight is not just a flashy way to conclude Black Clover, but one filled with emotional nuances that make it feel far more reasonable than the final clash between Naruto and Sasuke in Naruto.

Asta and Yuno’s Final Fight Surpasses Naruto and Sasuke’s Clash

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

After defeating Kaguya, Naruto and Sasuke engage in a final battle over the latter’s vision for peace, which involves killing the Tailed Beasts and the higher authorities to create a new shinobi system. The result is one of the flashiest and best-looking fights in the series, ending with both Naruto and Sasuke losing their dominant arms. However, once the battle ends, Sasuke immediately accepts Naruto’s ideology. The conclusion feels like an oversight, as Sasuke’s worldview had positioned him as a classic tragic villain willing to shoulder the world’s hatred by destroying everything in order to rebuild a better future.

However, having that resolve so easily shaken and never pursuing it again makes his entire character arc feel shallow. It ultimately paints Naruto and Sasuke’s relationship as lacking genuine mutual understanding, with their conflict existing more for spectacle and hype. In contrast, Black Clover built Yuno and Asta’s relationship around constantly pushing each other beyond their limits through their shared promise of becoming the Wizard King, creating an eternal bond and arguably one of the best rivalries in shonen. Because of this, the final fight between them, used as the deciding factor for who would become the Wizard King, with the loser willingly accepting the outcome, becomes the perfect conclusion to their rivalry. It gives the battle emotional meaning that feels consistent and allows the relationship to end on a strong note.

In comparison, the emotional stakes behind Naruto and Sasuke’s fight were arguably higher because of their opposing views on achieving peace, but Sasuke abandoning his ideology immediately afterward makes the conclusion feel incomplete. Black Clover has often been labeled a copy of Naruto, yet its ending proves exactly why the series stands on its own. In more ways than one, it delivers a stronger conclusion, further proving its authenticity and arguably cementing it as one of the best endings among recent shonen manga series.

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