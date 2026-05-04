Major Crunchyroll Anime Creator Breaks Silence on Epic Finale (& Teases Future)

One major creator behind a new anime streaming on Crunchyroll this Spring has opened up about the latest episode, and teased fans about what’s coming next in the anime’s future. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now at its halfway mark as fans have gotten to see many of the newest releases hit their stride with their latest episode, but it’s been different for one major fantasy franchise. Returning for a second season this Spring, Wistoria: Wand and Sword threw fans right into the heat of things with a massive assault right off the bat.

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Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Episode 5 features what could have been the final fight for any other action series this Spring, but instead was marked as the end of the prologue to a much longer story to come. With Will Serfort unlocking powerful new abilities to defeat a Devander, original series creator Fujino Omori shared a special statement with fans on social media hyping up the future of the anime to come after the end of this part of the story.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Creator Breaks Silence on Prologue Finale Ahead of Part 2

“Thank you for episode 16,” Omori begins. “I was able to thoroughly enjoy the episode I most wanted to watch with the best animation, and I’m truly happy. But, Wistoria—this is just the prologue so far. It continues on from here, so please keep supporting us!” Omori also has revealed some details about Will’s new power as while it had been previously revealed that he had been able to absorb magic into his sword as a result of his Wis ability, his newest version with Elfaria is the strongest. But not necessarily because it’s the strongest in terms of overall power.

Noting details such as the fact that Will’s eyes will change color based on the magic he absorb, Omori also confirms that “Among the magic swords Will can currently wield, this is the strongest one” when it comes to the newly revealed Albis Wis sword seen in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 Episode 5. Explaining that while other swords Will will be unlocking later will have higher overall output, this is the strongest sword because Will and Elfaria have the highest amount of compatibility. So it’s certainly .

What’s Next for Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2?

©Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee

As teased by Omori, Wistoria: Wand and Sword is only really starting its story from here on out. The latest episode marks the end of the “Prologue” for the story with the reveal that Will is a part of some destined journey uniting both Wand and Sword. Through this first and a half seasons’ worth of episodes, Will has showcased to the rest of this magic based society that he’s someone who shouldn’t be ridiculed just because he was born without the ability to do magic.

Thanks to the reveal of his Limit Breaker form and a supreme use of the Wis ability, it’s been revealed that it’s actually a secret element that the Magia Vander are aware of. It’s clear that Will’s going to be thrown into even bigger battles from here on out, and we’ll see it starting with the next episode. Make sure to catch up with Wistoria: Wand and Sword now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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