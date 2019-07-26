My Hero Academia Meets Street Fighter In This Hard Hitting Froppy Cosplay

Much like the roster of My Hero Academia, the world of Street Fighter houses a long list of fighters, both heroes and villains, that sport eclectic powers and abilities that make for an amazing fighting game stable. Some characters from the SF universe almost seem like they had stepped right out of an anime of their own, with Ibuki, the ninja, seeming right at home in the village of Konoha with Naruto. One fan decided to unite the two worlds with a cosplay fusing Street Fighter’s Ibuki with My Hero Academia’s Froppy.

Instagram User Chibith0t brought to life her new interpretation that brings together super heroes and street fighters:

Ibuki made her first appearance in the video game, Street Fighter 3: New Generation, where she joined a brand new cast of characters to see who had the best martial arts skills in the world. As mentioned earlier, she would have fit right in with the likes of Naruto, as she hailed from a ninja village herself, but left in order to experience the outside world and join the ranks of Ryu, Ken, M. Bison, and the like.

Froppy is one of the most popular characters in My Hero Academia, having the strength, speed, and several attributes commonly found in a frog. She’s managed to become a fan favorite during her run in the franchise and has saved several of her fellow students during times of adversity. The upcoming fourth season of the franchise which drops this fall will have entirely new challenges for Froppy to tackle during the “Overhaul Arc”.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that brings together the worlds of Street Fighter with My Hero Academia? Who would win in a fight between Ibuki and Froppy?

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.