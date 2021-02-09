My Hero Academia Creator Takes Cue from Mega Man with New Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator took a cue from Capcom's Mega Man video game franchise with a new sketch! Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has packed My Hero Academia with a ton of memorable hero and villain character designs, and it's gotten to the point where fans have had a lot of trouble figuring out their favorites. One thing making this debate tougher, however, is the fact that Horikoshi often wears many of his influences on his sleeves as he's slipped in a number of Easter Eggs and references to outside film, superhero comic, and video game projects.

This includes one of the top ten heroes in the series. While the ranks of the pro heroes have seen better days in the manga recently, one hero who's still fighting the good fight is the Laundry Hero, Wash. With a design already reminiscent of Mega Man's various Robot Master bosses, Horikoshi took this one step further by placing Wash in one of Mega Man's famous loading screens before taking on the stage. Check out Horikoshi's newest sketch below:

Wash, along with all of the other pro heroes in the series, has definitely seen better days. Although the franchise is getting ready to release its fifth season this March and a third feature film sometime this Summer, the original manga release of the series currently has the heroes and villains at their roughest periods yet. Following a massive fight that took place over the course of 2020, the series is heading into some unpredictable waters as the scope of the fight changes further.

But while the series is definitely getting more intense with each new chapter, characters and sketches like this one of Wash prove that Horikoshi will still be bringing a trademark quirky humor to the series despite all of the heavy themes and action. But what do you think? Did you notice Wash's connection to the Mega Man franchise?

Which My Hero Academia heroes or villains would make for good Robot Masters? Which quirks would make for the best Mega Man weapons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!