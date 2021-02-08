My Hero Academia Sparks Hilarious Mario Theory with New Chapter

✖

My Hero Academia has put fans through a lot of pain in the last year, and we have the manga to thank for that. The series has been working through some dark hurdles which have put hero society on the brink of total collapse. These days, the manga is gearing up for another intense arc, but the series is still looking to bring levity for tired readers. And thanks to the manga's new chapter, it seems like Super Mario is set to pop into the story at any time.

The hilarious fan-theory unfolded online after My Hero Academia put out its 300th chapter. The update was an intense one as it checked on Endeavor after the pro hero awoke from surgery. As you can expect, Endeavor is in a dark place following the revelation of Dabi's ties to Toya. The moment was emotional, to say the least, but fans were more preoccupied with the man's doctor. You know, because he looks like a middle-aged Toad.

And yes, we do mean Toad from the Super Mario Universe. You can see how similar the doctor looks up above. The middle-aged man is wearing glasses and a doctor's coat, so that isn't the most canon with Nintendo. However, his round head and beady eyes suit Toad perfectly. That all goes without mention the glaring fact that the top half of the doctor's head is a mushroom. So yeah, we are thinking this is Toad.

This introduction pairs well with the introduction of another doctor from an earlier My Hero Academia chapter. Aizawa's doctor also took fans by surprise with his cartoony look. He garnered viral comparisons to Club Penguin, but Yoshi was also thrown into the conversation. Now, fans are convinced the manga's creator is really penning realistic versions of Nintendo stars, so it seems like Dr. Mario is coming for Izuku ASAP!

