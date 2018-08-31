‘My Hero Academia’ Shares One Truly Cursed Izuku Image

My Hero Academia doesn’t need to do much to impress fans, but it still chooses to go beyond. After all, the series put out a new manga volume in Japan, and it contains one image fans consider to be cursed.

So, if you’re ready to see Izuku Midoriya as he’s never been before, get ready. The series is here to burn such an image into your mind.

Recently, Shueisha put out a volume of My Hero Academia in Japan, and the trade has some fun asides for fans. In fact, volume 20 includes a few character headshots, but their hair is all mixed up. And, if you look closely, you will see that Izuku has taken the worst possible hairdo.

The Boku No Hero Academia Volume 20 manga insert has an introduction section where a villain has shuffled everyone’s hairstyles with each other! Can you guess who’s hairstyle is who? pic.twitter.com/ILG5cAkzd6 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) August 30, 2018

Yes, those are balls on his head… You know, like the ones Mineta has. If you just got a bit sick, don’t worry. That seems to be the normal reaction here.

As you can see, Izuku has given up his usual curly green locks for something far worse. Now, the boy is rocking Mineta’s iconic hair as there are four grape-like balls growing from his head. The style does show Izuku’s forehead, but it comes at too great a cost. Netizens admit they wish they’d never seen the horrifying mash-up, and his isn’t the only messed up piece.

Shoto Todoroki is seen with his father’s hair, making the Class 1-A student look way more severe than need be. Strangely enough, Ochaco Uraraka rocks Aizawa’s long hair, but the same cannot be said for the teacher’s do. He takes Mashirao Ojiro’s hair, and the stubbly cut does not suit him.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

