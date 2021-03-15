My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights the R-Rated Hero Midnight

✖

One My Hero Academia cosplay has highlighted the R-Rated Hero, Midnight! Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia introduced fans to an exciting new world of heroes and villains. One of the reasons the franchise is so big these days (it's celebrating the fifth anniversary of the anime series this year, in fact) is because of the extended roster of memorable characters littered throughout the series. With so many characters to balance, not every major hero gets their due time in the series to shine. But Horikoshi makes sure to make the most out of these heroes when they get that chance.

This especially is true for heroes like Midnight. Although she does not play a central role in the franchise as a whole, as a member of the hero faculty in U.A. Academy fans have seen her pop up quite a bit throughout that series and even the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spin-off series. Horikoshi made sure to make a bold stamp with each and every one of the character's appearances, and now that boldness has been highlighted with some awesome cosplay from artist @peytoncosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton💎 (@peytoncosplay)

Through each of her sporadic appearances throughout the franchise, Midnight had become a major fan favorite hero among My Hero Academia fans. Unfortunately for those fans, Midnight wasn't quite involved with many of the biggest arcs for the series as a whole. While she does get some time to teach at U.A. Academy, the series spends most of the time away from Izuku and the other heroes' school lives these days. This also means the roster of heroes and villains had been trimmed for each adventure.

Midnight does get some more time to shine alongside the other heroes later in the series, however, and this was especially true with the massive war between the villains and heroes that played out over the course of 2020. Midnight's role was a bit more pronounced here than her actions in the series' past, and it's these scenes that fans can't wait to see play out in the anime someday. This'll probably come to pass in a potential seventh season of the series.

But how do you feel about Midnight in My Hero Academia? Where does she rank among your favorite heroes in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!