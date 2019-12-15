My Hero Academia Reveals Momo’s New Costume

My Hero Academia has no problem introducing new costumes for its stars. Time and again, the kids of Class 1-A have needed makeovers. Izuku and Bakugo have gotten their share their add ons, and it seems like Momo has joined the gang.

After all, a new chapter of My Hero Academia just went live, and it revealed part of Momo’s new look.

Thanks to chapter 254, fans will be able to check out the costume if they head over to Viz’s Shonen Vault. The online service added the new chapter earlier today, and it shows off a colored spread of the My Hero Academia gang. In the back right, fans can see Momo, and the heroine is looking fierce in her new hero uniform.

As you can see, Momo is wearing an outfit that is tied towards the top. Rather than a deep cut to her belly button, Momo has a top that plunges into a tie. The tie opens up to show off the hero’s exposed stomach, and it seems the outfit has a high cut on the thighs. This means plenty of skin is still exposed for Momo’s Quirk, but it is not quite as raunchy as Midnight would like.

The look is a solid one for Momo and has set up a new debate in the fandom. For some time, fans have questioned whether Momo’s costume was more utilitarian or fan-service, so you can bet this costume will rankle the debate. But for now, it seems like Momo has a new look to rock whether Mineta approves or not.

What do you think about this new look?

