My Hero Academia Cosplay Readies Yaoyorozu for Season 7

My Hero Academia's young heroes are gearing up to return for Season 7 of the anime later this year, and one awesome cosplay has Momo Yaoyorozu ready for the big battles to come! My Hero Academia Season 7 is one of the big franchises returning for new episodes later this Spring, and with the new episodes will kick off its adaptation of the final battles between the heroes and villains. These fights are still working their way through the newest chapters of Kohei Horikoshi's manga, and each of them has big moments for all of the heroes and villains involved in the fights.

My Hero Academia will be bringing back Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes of Class 1-A as they are going to launch their final offensive effort against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki, and each of the heroes will have a crucial role in the plan moving forward. This, of course, includes Yaoyorozu as she's in the midst of one of the battlefields to come and now she's come to life ahead of the new season with some perfect cosplay from artist krisbeads on TikTok. Check it out in action below.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date

My Hero Academia Season 7 will officially premiere on May 4th with its adaptation of the final war between the heroes and villains. The anime will actually be returning earlier in the Spring with the start of the Spring 2024 anime schedule this April. Premiering on April 6th and continuing through until April 27th, "My Hero Academia Memories" is a special slate of four planned recap episodes touting some new footage to help fans catch up with everything that's happened in the anime before the final battles begin.

My Hero Academia's fourth movie will also be releasing across Japan on August 2nd, but has yet to announce an international release date as of the time of this writing. Titled My Hero Academia: You're Next, this film will feature a story taking place in between the events of Season 6 and 7 as a villain takes advantage of how much damage has been done to Japan following the fight against Tomura Shigaraki last season. You can catch up with all six seasons of My Hero Academia (along with the OVA specials) now streaming on Crunchyroll.

What are you hoping to see from Yaoyorozu in My Hero Academia Season 7? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!