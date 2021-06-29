My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Drops Major Progress Report

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the top series on air right now where anime is concerned, and it has more to give this year than season five. If you did not know, a movie is in the works for Kohei Horikoshi's series, and it will make the anime's third big outing. And now, fans have gotten an important update on how things are faring on the project behind the scenes.

The update comes from Masafumi Mima, and the name should be familiar to fans of My Hero Academia. After all, the sound director has been with the series for years now, and he is overseeing work on this upcoming movie. Mima also loves to share updates with fans online, and it was there the exec confirmed sound work on My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is about 75% finished.

My Hero Academia's sound director Masafumi Mima says they’re 75% done the sound work for World Heroes’ Mission—he’s gotten the music from Yuki Hayashi, and both Midoriya and Rody’s recording is done 👀 See last retweet. Rough translation… pic.twitter.com/wd5EE3j75o — ｼﾌﾞﾔｽﾏｯｼｭ 🍞🔥 (@shibuyasmash) June 27, 2021

"[Now,] 75% of the sound work on My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission is complete," the sound director wrote. Daiki Yamashita (Izuku) and Ryo Yoshizawa (Rody) have both finished their recording, and Yuki Hayashi's music has arrived too! Now then, how will it turn out? Everything is in director Nagaasaki's head!!"

Clearly, Mima is happy to be mostly finished with the film at this point, so we're excited for him. At this point, My Hero Academia is slated to bring out this third movie in the fall, so the team has time to finish a final cut. There is a good bit left of season five to go before Izuku hits the big screen, so we're hyping up Mima as he might finish his work ahead of schedule. And if that isn't plus ultra, what is?

What do you think of this latest update on My Hero Academia? Are you hyped for this movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.