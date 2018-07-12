‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Its Godzilla Pro Hero

When it comes to My Hero Academia, there are some guys you don’t want to mess with. Picking a fight with All Might isn’t the best decision, and there is another Pro Hero who falls under that category.

You know, because ticking off Godzilla is something generally frowned upon.

Yes, that’s right. There is a Godzilla-inspired Pro Hero in My Hero Academia, and the reference isn’t close to subtle. The big guy makes his debut in the anime’s first film, and a first-look visual at the hero has hit social media.

As you can see above, reported scans from Weekly Shonen Jump show off the hulking kaiju. The Pro Hero looks identical to Godzilla, but he’s decked out in an ornate costume unlike his counterpart. Dressed in a red-white coat, this Pro Hero looks like he could terrorize anyone who targets Japan.

“New characters designed by Horikoshi make an appearance,” the scan’s text reads. “The pro heroes in the movie gather together! One of the monster heroes even looks like THAT super famous character!?”

For fans who saw My Hero Academia: Two Heroes last week at Anime Expo, this reveal isn’t a surprising one. After all, the Pro Hero was introduced during the flick. If you don’t mind spoilers for this big guy, then you will be happy to hear his name is Godzillo. When the hero makes his entry on I-Island, a version of Godzilla’s iconic roar can be heard as the camera pans up Godzillo’s body. The overt reference is nearly impossible to miss, and fans at the film’s premiere roar in kind when Godzillo lumbered into view.

Want to know more about this special movie? You can find the official description for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes below:

“After the end of the climactic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

