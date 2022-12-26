My Hero Academia Unmasks Mr. Compress and Everyone Is Freaking Out

My Hero Academia has brought the first half of Season 6 to an end by fully unmasking Mr. Compress in the newest episode, and fans are definitely freaking out after seeing the villain's real face! As the sixth season reached the climax of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, fans started to see all kinds of massive reveals that will continue to impact the anime moving forward. This continued with the final episode of the arc as the villains tried their best to escape from the current battlefield, and in the center of this effort was the mysteriously masked villain, Mr. Compress.

Mr. Compress had teased that there was more to his bloodline that previously revealed following Dabi's confirmation that he was a Todoroki all along, and it was confirmed with Episode 126 of the series as he fully unmasked himself in what he had dubbed a final performance to help his allies escape. Revealing that he was actually the descendant of a legendary thief that had stolen from corrupt heroes, Compress then took off his mask to unveil his full face.

