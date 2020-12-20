My Hero Academia Debuts Emotional Izuku-Bakugo Cover Art

✖

My Hero Academia is a wild ride, to say the least, and the series can make fans weepy at the drop of a hat. As of late, the story has brought in all those feels with help from Izuku and Bakugo, but that has all been a lead up to now. After all, My Hero Academia just dropped a new piece of cover art, and the front of volume 29 will have fans of the friends tearing up ASAP.

Recently, the official Twitter page for My Hero Academia shared the sappy cover art with the world. The piece, which can be found below, shines a light on Izuku and Bakugo in the best way. In order to showcase the latter's growth, a scene from the past was revisited, and it shows Bakugo reaching out a hand to Izuku for the first time in forever.

As you can see, the cover art reimagines the moment Izuku and Bakugo endured as children after the blond boy fell down in a river. In the past, fans have been shown this memory as it shows Izuku stopping and reaching out a hand to Bakugo so the boy can get back on his feet. This offer of help grated on Bakugo to the extreme as children, and he refused Izuku's reach to get up on his own. This moment was a turning point for the pair as Bakugo only got more aggressive from this point forward.

But in this cover art, the script is flipped. Fans are shown Izuku as a child reaching his hand to Bakugo, but the blond boy is much older here. Bakugo is wearing his usual Hero Costume, and he is shown reaching his hand out to Izuku with a thoughtful expression. In fact, the look may be considered tender by some, and it shows how far Bakugo has come in seeing his friend. It goes without saying the pair have a tense bond with one another, but Izuku has never given up on Bakugo despite all the reasons he should have. Now, it seems Bakugo is ready to rebuild their broken friendship, and this cover art symbolizes the pair's new beginning.

What do you make of this My Hero Academia cover art? Does it suit Bakugo and Izuku or...?