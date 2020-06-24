New My Hero Academia Chapter Title Surfaces Online

✖

My Hero Academia's manga is showing us the terrifying reality of Shigaraki's new power as the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front, making him one of the deadliest threats for the professional hero world today, and though Chapter 276 might have been delayed, the title for the next installment has hit online. With a number of heroes and villains having already been killed in this hard hitting story arc, fans are waiting with baited breath to see if some of their favorite heroes and villains will actually manage to stay alive as the huge battle marches forward!

In the previous chapter of My Hero Academia, Shigaraki is putting his inherited quirk of All For One to good use, essentially brushing aside the current number one hero of Endeavor to the side as if he were a fly. Feeling empty, the decaying villain begins searching for the current wielder of One For All, coming face to face with both Midoriya and Bakugo of Class 1-A. Luckily for the pair of young heroes, they were saved by some of the strongest professional heroes in the game such as Gran Torino, Eraserhead, Ryukyu, and others that were able to survive Shigaraki's awakening following the experiments performed on him by Dr. Garaki.

Twitter User DBHypeX shared the title for the 276th chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, "Cheat...!", which will show off the battle between the All For One wielding villain known as Shigaraki as he squares off against some of the most powerful heroes:

My Hero Academia Chapter 276 Title: “Cheat...!” — Hype (@DBHypeX) June 24, 2020

My Hero Academia fans have been crossing their fingers that their favorite characters won't bite the bullet but it seems as though the possibility of more casualties within the Paranormal Liberation War Arc are practically set in stone. With many believing that Eraserhead, the Quirk erasing teacher of Class 1-A, being next on the chopping block as he joins a cadre of heroes against Shigaraki, it might be time to start saying our final goodbyes to some of the movers and shakers of the popular anime franchise.

The Paranormal Liberation War Arc is easily one of the biggest story lines to take place in the franchise of My Hero Academia and we can't wait to see what the series looks like following this insane battle.

What do you think of the title for the upcoming chapter of My Hero Academia? Which characters do you think will meet their end in the Paranormal Liberation War? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.