My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Reveals New Setting Locales

My Hero Academia has revealed new locales for the setting of its new World Heroes' Mission movie! As the third feature film in the My Hero Academia franchise prepares for its release in Japan next month, more details about what we can expect to see in the upcoming feature are starting to be revealed. Previously confirmed to see Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki (who in the film are in the midst of their work study under Endeavor) teaming up with pro heroes around the world in order to take on a terrorist group, now we have gotten some details about where exactly in the world the battles will take place.

As revealed through the film's official website (and detailed by @shibuyasmash on Twitter), My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission will be splitting off the young heroes into teams together with not only some familiar pro heroes, but some brand new ones introduced for the foreign territories coming into the movie. The battles will be taking place in the fictional region of Oseon, and real world locations like France, Japan, Egypt, the United States, Singapore and Malaysia:

My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission releases August 6th in Japan, and will take the heroes around the world, but a worldwide release has yet to be confirmed as of this writing. The film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity."

The synopsis further continues with, "In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academy."

