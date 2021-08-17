My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Updates Box Office With 10-Day Gross

✖

My Hero Academia has updated fans of its box office gross for its first ten days of release with the World Heroes' Mission movie in Japan! Although the fifth season of the anime is nearing its final slate of episodes this Summer, one of the most anticipated releases for the franchise was its third feature film that teased Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki would be teaming up with Endeavor for a new mission across the world. Not only did it debut in Japan to rave reviews, but the audience has responded in kind as well with some impressive numbers.

Not only did My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission perform better than expected with its initial opening weekend at the box office, the update for its first ten days continues that impressive trend as well. Not only was it outperforming the first two films already with it quickly hitting one million tickets sold within its first week, but the new ten day total has marked the film with a current box office of 1.6 billion yen (about $14 million USD) with 1.28 million tickets sold since it first released on August 6th.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

This is far before My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission gets an international release either. The film has yet to confirm any plans for its launch worldwide (though there are current reports about when it could be launching as of this writing), but the film is officially described as such, "A mysterious group called Humarize strongly believes in the Quirk Singularity Doomsday theory which states that was quirks get mixed further in with future generations, that power will bring forth the end of humanity.

In order to save everyone, the Pro-Heroes around the world ask UA Academy heroes-in-training to assist them and form a world-classic selected hero team. It is up to the heroes to save the world and the future of heroes in what is the most dangerous crisis to take place yet in My Hero Academia." But what do you think of these stories of the new movie's success thus far?

Are you curious to check out World Heroes' Mission when it finally releases outside of Japan? What are you hoping to see in action in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Mantan Web