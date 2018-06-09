Here’s Why the Next ‘My Hero Academia’ Episode Will Be The Most Intense Yet

My Hero Academia fans have been highly anticipating season three of the series because it meant that the anime would adapt the monumental confrontation between All Might and All For One.

After the latest episode of the series introduced All For One in a brilliant way, fans have been waiting to see how All Might would respond to this villain’s power. Midoriya’s also caught up in a terrible situation trying to save Bakugo.

Not only is a culmination of weeks of tension, the staff for the episode is impressive as well. The staff includes Yuji Ova serving as the director. He also directed Episode 27, which features the debut of Midoriya’s Full Cowl. The other juggernauts include storyboard artist Shinji Ishihara, who also served as a director/storyboard artist on Fairy Tail, and Yuki Hayashi as key animator (who’s responsible for the Season 3 opening).

Other major staff members include Key Animator Yutaka Nakamura, who is responsible for the fight scene between Midoriya and Todoroki during the Sports Festival, Effect Supervisor Takashi Hashimoto, who’s an explosion animator for Your Name, and Animation Directors Yoshiyuki Kodaira and Takashi Murai who have worked on some of the series’ best episodes like Episode 20 where Midoriya faces off against Shinso.

The deck is stacked for My Hero Academia‘s next episode, and naturally fans are hyped. Fans of both the anime and the manga series have been waiting for this episode for a long time.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

Read on to see how hyped fans are for the next My Hero Academia and let us know how you feel in the comments!

@YGP_

The next episode of Boku no Hero Academia is pure hype! Many talented professionals will be in this episode. We need to speak about this golden staff!

Thanks for @YonkouProd #BokuNoHeroAcademia #sakuga #heroaca_a #ヒロアカ pic.twitter.com/19VgYUngS4 — YGP (@YGP__) June 6, 2018

@YourAnimeGuy

*has to wait another week for the next My Hero Academia episode* pic.twitter.com/LKLx9HGxcS — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) June 2, 2018

@KimboSlasher

I am so excited for the people who haven’t read the manga to see the next episodes of #MyHeroAcademia.

Ya’ll are gonna lose your minds. ? — ˗ˏˋKim Newman?️‍?ˊˎ˗ (@KimboSlasher) June 9, 2018

@Sawyer_Kun

Before and After watching All Might vs All For One tomorrow #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/OTuu83qFj5 — Sawyer (@Sawyer_Kun) June 8, 2018

@xIvanRamirezX

⚠️ #MyHeroAcademia preview ⚠️



It’s almost time! All-Might vs All for One! Go beyond PLUS ULTRA!!! pic.twitter.com/Bclnd4PwYX — ⒾⓋⒶⓃ ? Delta H Con (@xIvanRamirezx) June 8, 2018

@KarmaDragneel

@BreonteW

My hero academia is gonna be all over the internet tommorow, I bet horikoshi is gonna be ecstatic to see his creation blow up yet again ! — Breonte’ (@BreonteW) June 8, 2018

@EmperorPyros

This is a deadass question, can anyone name a villian that had the same level of powerful presence as “All for One” when they were first introduced? I’m genuinely thinking All for One had the best entrance of all time. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/UrK14jvvMg — Emperor Pyros (@EmperorPyros) June 3, 2018

@uncleancasuals

I’m genuinely not ready for tomorrow’s episode of My Hero Academia, and I read the manga



You anime only fans are definitely NOT prepared — SYE|Blizz (@uncleancasuals) June 9, 2018

