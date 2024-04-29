My Hero Academia Teases One For All's Tragic Fate

My Hero Academia is now in the real final battle between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing that One For All might no longer be around to see how it all will come to an end. My Hero Academia has seen Izuku Midoriya quite literally give it all in the fight against Tomura Shigaraki. In order to somehow reach him mentally and try and get him to stop his destructive rampage, Deku had been sacrificing the pieces of One For All to break through Shigaraki's physical and mental defenses. And naturally, that's come with a cost.

My Hero Academia has then revealed that while Deku was able to break through Shigaraki's mental defenses, this only made the villain weak enough for All For One to take over the villain's body. When the battle resumed in full as All For One started to use the power of his newly unleashed body, it was clear that Deku no longer had ties to One For All's vestiges. But as of the newest chapter of the series, it seems things are even more dire as Deku no longer has any of that old power at all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Is One For All No More?

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 sees the final heroes still able to fight join Deku's side against All For One, and each of these young heroes are beginning to launch their respective final attacks against the villain. Though Eri's power was barely able to restore Deku's arms, it's still far from recovering all of the damage that he had been ignoring through the course of the fight. But even still, Deku refuses to give up and wants to fight together with the rest of his classmates even as he confirms he's completely given up One For All.

Deku confirms he's given up all of the former user's powers, but like All Might in his final battle with One For All's lingering power, Deku still has an ember of One For All within him for this final fight. It's yet to be revealed what kind of power Deku could potentially have to end this fight, but it's clear that after he uses this last bit he will no longer have the ability to fight as a hero. This really could be the end of his dream.