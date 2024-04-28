My Hero Academia's Final Arc Hits Climax With One Epic Declaration

My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the fight fight between the heroes and All For One, and the newest chapter of the series has sparked it all with a major declaration from the new generation of heroes! My Hero Academia has been one loss after another in the latest chapters of the series as Izuku Midoriya literally gave everything he had just for the chance at somehow getting Tomura Shigaraki to stop his destructive rampage. But when he's seemingly successful at this, it was then revealed that All For One used this brief bit of weakness to completely take over Shigaraki's body.

This left Deku without One For All, arms, or very many options to take down the villain, but thankfully he wasn't alone. The previous chapters saw Shota Aizawa joining the final battlefield together with all of the other heroes who are still standing after their respective fights. As the real final fight against All For One truly begins from this point on, the heroes are banding together to declare that "We are here!" much like All Might used to bear it all on his shoulders with "I am here!"

(Photo: Shueisha / Viz Media)

My Hero Academia's Final Climax Begins

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 begins shortly after the rest of the heroes begin to emerge from the portals Kurogiri has opened, and Deku realizes that the battle is far from over. It's been teased throughout the series that without All Might as the number one hero, the next generation of heroes would need to band together in order to take on any future threats. It would no longer be the duty of a single savior, but everyone would need to give it their all to bring about victory.

That's all come to a head with each of the heroes emerging next to Deku and in front of All For One. The heroes begin launching each of their attacks against the villain, only for him to brush off each of their efforts without much damage taken. But with Deku refusing to give up, his hero classmates supporting him, and the public watching it all on the sidelines offering their cheers of support, the final fight is truly here as all of the heroes will be playing a critical role in defeating All For One once and for all. But that's still easier said than done as it's still unclear how much longer this fight will last.