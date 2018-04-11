‘My Hero Academia: One’s Justice’ Reveals New TV Spot

Are you ready for even more My Hero Academia? This week, the franchise made its TV comeback with season three, and there is more to come for the series. This year, the title will receive its first movie and video game as well, and the latter venture just released a brand-new trailer.

As you can see above, Bandai Namco has published a new TV spot for My Hero Academia: One’s Justice. The clip is a very short one, but it gives fans a stunning look at its colorful sequences and anime-friendly action.

The reel begins with Izuku Midoriya charging up his One For All Full Cowling while Shigaraki mocks him from afar. The trailer then moves to Bakugo as the explosive hero-in-training fight his own battle, and Uraraka comes in next as she uses her anti-gravity Quirk to cause trouble for some villains.

Of course, the game plans to feature more heroes than just those select few. Eraserhead will also be part of the game’s anticipated line-up as will Todoroki Shoto. This new TV spot also features a short description of the game which you can read below:

“Hero and villain, two justices that collide with each other. The fight between characters with their own beliefs and personalities finally starts full swing!

Fight for each other’s justice! Based on the praised Weekly Shonen Jump series, this full-scale action game of My Hero Academia debuts during the anime’s third season broadcasting starting April 7, 2018 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.”

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

An exact release date for the game has not yet been announced, but it’s been said that the game would release sometime in 2018. It’ll be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, though the Japanese release will only include the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions.

