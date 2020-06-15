My Hero Academia Confirms Plus Ultra Shigaraki's Unstoppable Power Level

✖

My Hero Academia is officially and edge-of-your-seat thriller, with every new manga chapter that's released. The tide of the "Paranormal Liberation War" currently hangs in the balance, as League of Villains leader Tomura Shigaraki continues to unleash his new "Plus Ultra" power set. It started with the massive disintegration wave that wiped out an entire lab facility and town; however, as Shigaraki becomes more and more aware of the All For One power that's unlocked inside him, he's quickly becoming deadlier than any villain the Pro Hero world has ever had to contend with. Needless to say, things aren't looking good for the heroes, right about now!

Warning: My Hero Academia manga 275 SPOILERS Follow!

In My Hero Academia #275, Shigaraki is still on the hunt for the One For All power, which his new All For One power compels him to consume. That hunger has allowed Izuku Midoriya and Bakugo to quickly band together and set a trap for Shigaraki: use Deku's One For All power to draw Shigaraki away, and then have Bakugo set the ambush to take him down!

It's a good enough plan, but there's just one major flaw in it: the two young heroes have no idea just how powerful Shigaraki has truly become: but they find out pretty quickly!

Deku and Bakugo's game of cat-and-mouse immediately goes sideways: Shigaraki's array of stolen quirks (thanks to All For One) allow him to blast the heroes with a comms-jamming disruptor, before warping ahead of Deku and Bakugo in instant, and almost wiping them out with a boosted disintegration blast. The two boys get a last-minute save by Gran Torino, who uses his Jet quirk to snatch the boys and make a quick escape.

It's Grand Torino who voices what pretty much every My Hero Academia fan feels while reading this chapter: Deku and Bakugo were dreaming if they ever thought they even had a chance of stopping Tomura Shigaraki! as Torino tells the Class 1-A kids: "Were you kids looking to scrap with that thing?!... As you are now you now, you don't stand a chance!"

The old pro hero mentor is able to throw some slight positivity onto the situation. He tells Deku and Bakugo that the heroes still have a chance to stop Shigaraki - if they used the combined might of the top pro heroes who staged the raid. However, this too may prove naive: the only real chance the heroes have is Eraser Head, who has temporarily negated Shigaraki's powers, and stepped up to challenge him to battle!

