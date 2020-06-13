My Hero Academia Sends Izuku on His Most Dangerous Mission Yet with a Friend

✖

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia has continued the story of the Paranormal Liberation War, pitting the strongest heroes of the world against the deadliest villains, and Midoriya is undergoing what might be his most dangerous mission he's ever been a part of in order to save his friends and the civilians around him. With Deku attempting to do crowd control, a certain villain has Midoriya in his sights and is looking to steal his power that was originally given to him by the Symbol of Peace All Might. Luckily for Izuku, the hero has back up!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, 274, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War!

Shigaraki has awoken, and following the experiments of the Front's Dr. Garaki, he is now the true inheritor of the Qurik that is All For One. Now wielding dozens of super powers, with his original quirk of decay getting a serious upgrade thanks in part to the enhancers that were created by his mentor, Shigaraki immediately tests out his mettle against the number one hero, Endeavor. With the fire faced hero proving that his powers basically mean nothing in the face of Shigaraki's new strength, the villain cascades away and realizes that he will only be complete once he has inherited the Quirk of One For All.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Midoriya begins to understand what Shigaraki is after and also realizes taht should he still be hanging out with his friends and the civilians of the city that he is leading to safety, Deku tells his friends that he's going on a different mission. Looking for a safe location, Izuku is joined by his rival, Bakugo, who swears that he will blow away the villain responsible for the latest destruction in Shigaraki.

This won't be the first time that Midoriya and Bakugo have teamed up to battle a huge threat, but this definitely one of the most terrifying time as even the combined forces of these two top students of Class 1-A as the villains of their world have never been stronger!

Do you think the combined strength of Deku and Bakugo will be enough to take down Shigaraki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

