My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki's Latest Powers

My Hero Academia has certainly placed the villain of Shigaraki of the League of Villains into an entirely new weight class, receiving a veritable ton of new powers thanks to the experiments performed on him by Dr. Garaki! With the Paranormal Liberation War not turning out too well for our favorite heroes in the world of UA Academy, it seems as if the most deadly hurdle that they're going to have to overcome is the newly powered antagonist who originally had the ability to decay anything that he touched, which itself has been amplified many times over.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest manga chapter of My Hero Academia, 274, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory for the Paranormal Liberation War!

As you might be aware, Shigaraki has become the true inheritor of All For One, giving him all of the Quirks that the ultra-powerful villain had stolen from his opponents over the years. With all of these Quirks now added to his own, as we mentioned earlier, his original quirk has been amplified many times over, allowing him to disintegrate anything within a certain range of his person. When the leader of the Paranormal Liberation Front awoke, so to did his new Quirk, killing a number of professional heroes that were unfortunate enough to be within proximity of him.

One of the biggest powers of All For One was his "enhancers" which effectively boosted each of his already stolen quirks from those who fell victim to his power. With Shigaraki now having these same boosts, his Quirk as well as the others he inherited, are far more powerful. While fighting the number one hero Endeavor, Shigaraki showed that even the heat that the top crime fighter let loose was nullified by All For One's ability to help its user regenerate from nearly any attack. Needless to say, Shigaraki has become fundamentally scarier thansk in part to the experiments that were performed on him by Dr. Garaki!

With Shigaraki currently hunting the user of One For All, things definitely seem dire for Midoriya and his fellow classmates at UA Academy!

What do you think of Shigaraki's insane new powers? Do you think any of the heroes will be able to defeat the new inheritor of All For One? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

