My Hero Academia Shows Twisted Side of Pop Step's Feelings for Crawler

✖

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has positioned its final arc as one that gets to the root of how Koichi Haimawari and Kazuho Haneyama feel about one another following their stints as The Crawler and Pop Step respectively, and now the newest chapter of the series has shown a much more twisted side of Kazuho's romantic feelings. This final arc first began with how Kazuho reacted to the fact that Koichi plans to hang up his hoodie as The Crawler soon, and she has been trying to come to terms with the fact her life with him has been challenged and changed.

This took a much darker turn as part of Kazuho's plan to confess her feelings to him was to craft an original song to convey them to Koichi, but she was soon kidnapped by the villainous Number 6. Now that she's been possessed by Queen Bee, her twisted thoughts are showing a much darker side to these desires in the newest chapter of the series.

Chapter 81 of the manga starts off with a heartbreaking imagining of the future. As Kazuho continues to be possessed by Queen Bee, she starts thinking about the life and future she could have had with Koichi before she started out on the villainous path. But rather than succumb to the pain of her possession, it's like she's punishing herself for thinking this way.

(Photo: Shueisha)

She mentions that she no longer has a future, and that twisted desire to tell Koichi how she feels and get him to notice her is what is fueling "Bee Pop" current explosive bug rampage. This is all a performance for Koichi's sake, and the lyrics for the song are dark as well as she proclaims that she is a "fleeting dream" that Koichi will never meet.

As part of this desperate desire twisted by Queen Bee, Pop Step's final act is to gather all of the explosive insects around her and blow herself up. Luckily, Koichi makes it to her in time to stop this from happening...but it's not enough to save her as she's soon shot through the chest by Number 6 at the end of the chapter.

Is there a way Kazuho and Koichi can solve this one or is Pop Step going to die before they can? Are these someone Kazuho's true desires? How do you think Koichi will respond to this twisted confession? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.