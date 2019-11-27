My Hero Academia Reveals When The Crawler Will Retire

My Hero Academia‘s first spin-off effort, Vigilantes, has been a great experience so far in its run. Not only has it shed a light on a new side of the main series, but because it takes place a few years before the main series begins there are plenty of opportunities to showcase different sides of the pro heroes fans have been introduced to throughout the main series’ run. Now that it’s completed an arc looking back on a crucial part of Aizawa’s past in which it revealed why he became an underground hero, it seems the spin-off is coming to an end.

The latest chapter of the series kickstarted Vigilantes’ final arc, and this means that our central unlicensed hero, Koichi a.k.a. “The Crawler,” is now thinking properly about his future and is planning to retire his hoodie when he gets a credible, professional job.

Chapter 66 of the series reveals a Koichi who is feeling much more fulfilled after working for three years as vigilante hero, The Crawler. Not only do people in his neighborhood no longer get his name wrong, but he’ll soon be graduating from college. In an interview with a prospective job, he doesn’t really mind that it’s going to be more of a labor intensive gig as his side hero work has brought him to a level of happiness that he really won’t forget.

His time as a hero brought him friends, new experiences, and challenges that he had to overcome, and after three years, he’s ready to move onto the next phase of his life. So once he gets a job, he’ll retire as The Crawler and move on. As Chapter 66 comes to an end, this is teased even further as Koichi’s narration notes that the Summer of his Senior year of college also marks his final season as a hero.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a spin-off series based on original concepts from Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia. The series written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court and is based on original concepts by My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi. You can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here, and the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such, “My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called… vigilantes.”