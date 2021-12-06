My Hero Academia Surprises With Newest Popularity Poll Results

My Hero Academia has surprised with the results from its newest popularity poll in Japan! The anime and manga are currently experiencing a major high point as the manga has not only reached its Final Act with the start of its newest arc, but has released the fifth season of its anime and a third feature film as well. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission was a huge hit with fans in North America when it released earlier this Fall, but it was an even bigger hit when it launched in Japan. Such a hit in fact that fans still love its main new character.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission introduced fans to a new addition, Rody Soul, and it turns out that this character has been such a hit with the fans that he managed to sneak his way into the top ten results for the newest popularity poll in Japan. Because while it’s once again dominated by characters fans love seeing in the manga and anime, Rody Soul managed to make it to the ninth place on the list over many of the other previously established fan favorite characters. Check out the results as spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/aitaikimochi/status/1467512530645897220?s=20

The results of My Hero Academia‘s newest (and seventh overall) popularity poll in Japan break down as follows:

Katsuki Bakugo Izuku Midoriya Shoto Todoroki Eijiro Kirishima Hawks Tenya Iida Shota Aizawa Present mic Rody Soul Hitoshi Shinso

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission was launched in theaters earlier this year, but has yet to set an official home video release just yet. That means there are still many fans who don’t know why an original movie character has been as popular or even more so than many of the other previous favorites. Funimation officially describes the film as such, “In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

