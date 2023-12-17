My Hero Academia Creator Shares Special Art for Jump Festa 2024

My Hero Academia made a big stamp during Shueisha's Jump Festa 2024 convention this weekend, and the creator behind it all has shared some special new art for the big event! My Hero Academia's franchise is preparing for a major comeback next year. As the manga continues through the final battles between the heroes and villains, the anime franchise is gearing up for the premiere of Season 7 of the TV anime and the fourth feature film. But as My Hero Academia continues to get bigger, it's also getting much closer to its eventual grand finale fast approaching.

As My Hero Academia celebrates how far it's come in 2023 with both the manga and Season 6 of the anime, and gets ready for what's to come in 2024, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a special new sketch. Featuring fun makeovers for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, All Might, and even Tomura Shigaraki, this sketch was shared with fans as part of the series' presentation during Jump Festa 2024. You can check out a much closer look at it as it was shared with the franchise's official X account.

What's Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia has some huge plans for the next year as not only will its manga continue releasing new chapters working through the final battles between the heroes and villains, Season 7 of the TV anime will be premiering on May 4th, 2024. The anime will be sharing four recap episodes before the new season starting in April, and teases that they will include new footage as it catches fans back up with everything that's happened in the series leading into the Final Act.

My Hero Academia has also announced the fourth movie in the franchise will be debuting in theaters across Japan in Summer 2024, but it has yet to reveal any story, character, or staff details as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia's anime before the new season and movie premiere next year, you can find the first six seasons of the series (along with OVA specials) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

What do you think of Horikoshi's makeovers for My Hero Academia's heroes and villains in the new Jump Festa 2024 sketch? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!