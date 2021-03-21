My Hero Academia Season 5 Shares New Promo

✖

My Hero Academia has shared a new promo for Season 5 of the series! Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series will be celebrating the fifth anniversary of its anime adaptation, and this will all kick off with the return of that anime in just a matter of days from the time of this writing. The fourth season left the anime on quite the cliffhanger, so fans have been anxious to see what's to come of Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A for this fifth time around. Now that the premiere is so close, the series has dropped a cool new promo.

This newest promo for My Hero Academia's fifth season unfortunately does not come with much in terms of brand new footage of what's to come, but at the end of the day that's alright as this will likely be the final promo reel we get for the new season before it makes its debut later this March. You can check out the new promo for My Hero Academia's fifth season below from the series' official Twitter account:

My Hero Academia Season 5 will be officially premiering on March 27th in Japan, and although the new season has yet to be officially confirmed for a release in other territories just yet it's highly likely the new season will be available for streaming through the same streaming platforms it was for the first four seasons alongside the debut of these new episodes.

The first episode of this new season has revealed its details as well, and it's been revealed that the new season will start off with a recap episode like the previous seasons did before it. But once that's out of the way, the series will be kicking off a number of unique team battles full of Class 1-A and 1-B's students testing how far they have come in these last few years.

What do you think? Are you excited for My Hero Academia's Season 5 premiere? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes?