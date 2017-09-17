‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Final Season 2 Episode Titles

The next two My Hero Academia episode titles have been announced, which will sadly end the current season of the anime.Season two of My Hero Academia has been incredible; with there being double the amount of episodes in comparison to what was in season one.

My Hero Academia Poster – Last Bout! pic.twitter.com/pYGreKgmKA — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) September 11, 2017

Episode 37 of My Hero Academia will be titled Bakugo Katsuki: Origin, meanwhile, episode 38 will be titled Encounter. To me, this seems as if the series will finish on a big cliff-hanger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In season two fans have seen Midoriya start to learn how to use his quirk “One For All” more effectively, the students have defeated Hero Killer Stain, Deku has learned about the quirk “All For One” and fans have also started to see the formation of the League of Villains. The young heroes have grown quite a bit in this series and are looking more impressive in each episode.

With season two of My Hero Academia being as exciting as it was and with the season finale likely to finish on a cliff-hanger, fans will be eagerly awaiting season three of this still relatively new anime.

You can read Viz Media’s synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

“What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called Quirks? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy, of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who wereborn Quirkless?”

Kohei Horikoshi was born in Aichi, Japan, in 1986. He received a Tezuka Award Honorable Mention in 2006, and after publishing several short stories in Akamaru Jump, his first serialized work in Weekly Shonen Jump was Oumagadoki Doubutsuen in 2010. Barrage was his second series and My Hero Academia his third series in Weekly Shonen Jump.