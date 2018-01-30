‘My Hero Academia’ Season 3 Announces April Premiere Date

My Hero Academia fans will want to whip out their calendars! The franchise has confirmed the exact date its third season will go live, and the debut is just around the corner.

Earlier today, manga artist Betten Court shared a photo of their cover for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes. The artwork, which will come with the spin-off’s third volume, was packaged with a colorful jacket band hyping its anime. It was there fans learned My Hero Academia will return to TV on April 7.

Fans have known for awhile now that April 2018 would mark the anime’s return. Previous reports confirmed the series will airs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays on YTV, NTV, and nearly 30 more cable networks. Funimation will also stream the series once it premieres.

When the show returns, My Hero Academia will pick up with its ‘School Trip’ arc. The story will follow U.A. Class 1-A as they go on a summer training trip once their first semester at school comes to a close. The students will be brought to the Forest of Magic Beasts where they must hone their powers under the supervisions of Aizawa and pro-heroes The Pussycats. However, the League of Villains are still moving forward with its mission, and Izuku will find himself pitted against the baddies when they come to kidnap one of his classmates.

For those who aren’t familiar with My Hero Academia, the manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi began publishing back in July 2014. Bones Studios adapted the series into an anime in 2016, and the series has quickly become a phenomenon. My Hero Academia takes place in a world full of people with quirks, which you might recognize as superpowers. Except Izuku Midoriya doesn’t have one.

Izuku Midoriya has always wanted to be a hero, but he was born without a quirk. When the world’s leading superhero All-Might chooses Izuku to be his successor, the boy’s world is turned upside-down as he gains a quirk, a new school, and a set of very dangerous enemies.

