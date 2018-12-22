‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Noticed Something Odd About Season 4’s First Images

My Hero Academia’s fourth season is definitely one fans will be keeping an eye out for in 2019, even if it means waiting until October to finally see the newest season of the series in full.

The series recently debuted the first images from the upcoming season and fans have definitely noticed something odd about them as they seem to “copy” other moments in the anime.

Lol wait…what??? Guess they needed to whip up something quick and copy pasted? pic.twitter.com/La1iIkGCxB — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) December 21, 2018

As noted by @aitakimochii on Twitter, one of the first images revealed for the new season allegedly copies and pastes a moment from Season 2’s opening theme sequence. Both images feature Midoriya, Kirishima, and Sero prominently as they overlook U.A. High School, but in the new Season 4 image, they are in their full school uniform as opposed to their athletic gear.

Twitter user @Spy_0taku noticed an oddity in another image that seems to copy a particular Midoriya face into an image that features him along with new addition Mirio Togata. While this is a bit strange for both images, there could potentially be a solid reason behind this.

The fourth season of the series will be making its full debut in October, but Studio Bones is making a big push for the new season during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2019 event. Along with the reveal of the October 2019 premiere and these images, there was also a new poster for the season featuring Midoriya and Mirio (whose teamwork plays a big role in the upcoming Internship arc of the series).

It could be possible that the series wanted or needed something to show for the big event, and thus provided a few images. With a full premiere ten months away, it could be possible that the series is not quite fully ready to show itself off at this point. While this is odd for the first look at the series, it’s not uncommon for anime to reuse assets from time to time. Naturally, this is all unconfirmed and fans could very well see a much fuller look at Season 4 in due time.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.