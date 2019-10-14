My Hero Academia Preview Teases Overhaul’s First Big Move

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has officially begun, and while the first episode was used to get fans up to speed before the Shie Hassakai arc gets in motion, the end of the episode revealed a post-credits scene that teased that the mysterious new villain Overhaul is heading to a meeting with Shigaraki and the League of Villains. But what exactly will this meeting entail? The next episode preview for the series hints that things are building to an explosive new point as we really dig into Season 4’s story.

My Hero Academia Season 4 Episode 2 is titled, “Overhaul,” and teases that the villains will be making their moves in the shadows while Midoriya and Class 1-A prepares for their first real work studies as provisionally licensed heroes. But we still don’t know much of what to expect from Overhaul just yet.

The preview teases that we’ll learn a little more of what Overhaul is after during his meeting with Shigaraki and the League of Villains. As teased during the end of the third season, Overhaul was one of the villainous new figures that began to rise up following All Might’s retirement. The League of Villains has been trying to recruit and bolster their numbers after All For One’s arrest, so it’s no mystery as to why they’d want Overhaul in their ranks.

But the real question is whether or not Overhaul will be interested in their plans. He definitely has a goal of his own, and the star behind the English voice of the villain, Kellen Goff, previously told ComicBook.com about how Overhaul compared to famous Marvel villain Thanos.

Goff teased a bit of what Overhaul is after with this comparison, “Thanos is interesting because you could argue he’s not a villain at all. He’s just trying to do what’s best for the universe…what Overhaul is trying to do is bring the world back to how it was…he just wants everything to be how it was, and he thinks Quirks are a sickness.” If Overhaul really can compare to Thanos, this villain meeting won’t be so quick and easy.

My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.