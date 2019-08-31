My Hero Academia Season 4 Reveals Casting, Character Design for Eri

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is gearing up to adapt the intense Shie Hassakai arc of the series. This will see Midoriya and a few of his fellow students step out into their first full Internships as provisionally licensed heroes, and thus the stakes have been raised higher than anything they have experienced before. With the new villain Overhaul presenting the biggest threat of this arc, the fourth season will also introduced another key character, Eri.

The release of the newest trailer for Season 4 of the series has also come with the official reveal of Eri’s character design sheet, and the official Twitter account for the series has also confirmed that she will be voiced by Seiran Kobayashi (Space Dandy).

Eri is a mysterious girl who suddenly is put in the center of a major conflict for the next arc of the series. With her in Overhaul’s sights, as evidenced by the disturbing imagery of his aura overtaking hers, Eri becomes a focal point for Midoriya and his fellow heroes throughout the battles they will be facing. She is a crucial addition to the future of the series, and fans will soon see just how much she means to everything when the series returns for its fourth season on October 12th.

With this new season comes great battles than ever before, and Midoriya and the others will be forced to change in ways they didn’t expect. Some of the battles get so violent in the manga, the anime might be forced to change things around. But that’s still all up in the air until fans get their chance to see it all shake out for themselves.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.