My Hero Academia Fans Are Loving Nejire’s Hero Debut

My Hero Academia’s fourth season has been gathering together many of the key components and players before the Shie Hassaikai arc can really take off, and the latest episode of the series has introduced some of the final pieces of the puzzle. As Kirishima, Uraraka, and Tsu begin their work studies as provisionally licensed heroes, the anime introduced us to two important new pro heroes along with seeing two other members of The Big 3 in action. One hero fans had definitely been waiting for was Nejire Hado, the long female member of the top trio.

Episode 68 of the series exploding Nejire Hado onto the scene as fans saw her hero persona, Nejire-chan, in action at the beginning of the episode. Easily taking out two giant villains with a single blast of her shockwave quirk, Nejire has been a big hit with fans so far and they can’t wait to see what she’ll be up to in the anime next.

With an anime debut fitting of one of the members of U.A. Academy’s top three students, read on to see what fans are saying about Nejire Hado’s foray into hero action below. Let us know how you felt about it in the comments too. Did her hero debut meet the expectations from Season 3’s cliffhanger? Is she a new contender for Best Girl? Let us know!

