My Hero Academia Creator Honors New Season 4 Episode with Intense Sketch

My Hero Academia has just premiered its newest episode, and the Shie Hassaikai arc is now in full swing in the fourth season. Midoriya has begun his new work study, and fans have been introduced to the new key villain for the series, Overhaul. Now that the two have been established in their status quos for the new season, they have already come face-to-face by the end of the latest episode. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi was pretty excited for this confrontation as well as he celebrated the premiere of Season 4’s third episode with an intense new sketch.

Taking to Twitter to celebrate the premiere of the new episode, the sketch features an intense new look at Overhaul as he looms over the mysterious young girl who will be at the center of the major conflict between Midoriya and the heroes and the Shie Hassaikai this season.

Although the confrontation with Overhaul won’t kick in until the next episode of the series, fans have gotten some concrete information about the fight to come. Not only does Overhaul have a deadly quirk that can kill with a single touch, but he’s also become a known target for Sir Nighteye’s hero agency. With Midoriya now officially under Nighteye’s guidance, Overhaul has been put directly in sights. This seemed to imply that a fight would be coming down the line, but it’s much sooner than expected for sure.

But what will make this fight even more complicated going forward is further implied by Horikoshi’s sketch. Although fans who have read ahead in the manga know what’s to come, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding the young Eri. With her at the center of this conflict, it’s not going to be as simple as fighting a villain. Midoriya and the other heroes are going to have to fight while making sure no harm comes to this defenseless young girl. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how it all plays out.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.