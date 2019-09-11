My Hero Academia Season 4 Trailer Gets Avengers: Endgame Redo

My Hero Academia is just weeks away from making a big comeback. This October, the hit anime will return with its fourth season, and hype is reaching an all-time high for the return. Now, one fan has decided to amp up the excitement even more with a self-made trailer, and it borrows something important from this year’s most famous superhero venture.

Yes, that’s right. My Hero Academia is meeting the world of Avengers: Endgame, and this special trailer introduces the duo in the best way possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Youtube, a popular anime content creator wowed fans when they posted the crossover trailer. Oppai Senpai posted their final trailer for My Hero Academia season four, and it features a very familiar soundtrack from Avengers: Endgame.

As you can watch above, the re-cut trailer retells the story of My Hero Academia seasons one through three with lots of emotional oomph. The clip is synced to the song “To the End” which the Marvel Cinematic Universe made famous. After all, fans will easily pick out the song as one played during climatic moments in Avengers: Endgame. This trailer proves other franchises can use the song just as poignantly, and My Hero Academia is a clear match for the track.

Sadly, this music will not be used in the actual season, but My Hero Academia will be fine without it. After all, the franchise is well-known for having stellar music, and the season four soundtrack will be no different. Now, fans will only have to wait until October to witness the show’s return, and superhero lovers around the globe are counting down the days separating them from Izuku Midoriya.

So, what do you make of this superhero-centric crossover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.