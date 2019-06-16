My Hero Academia Releases Season 4 Trailer

If you have been waiting on a big update from My Hero Academia, then the anime has pulled through for you. It has been more than a year since the anime hit up fans with season three, but the show will not keep its followers hanging for much longer. In a matter of months, My Hero Academia will return with its fourth season, and a trailer for the release has finally gone live.

So if you were ever going to go plus ultra, now would be the best time to do so!

Recently, the official social media pages for My Hero Academia honed in on the same post. The first full trailer for My Hero Academia season four went live following a short promo clip which debuted last year. As you can see above, the clip is an impressive one, and it highlights lots of new details about the season.

The clip confirms society is out of whack in the wake of All Might’s retirement. The criminal underbelly is running rampant now that the Symbol of Peace is gone. With a power vacuum presenting itself, the League of Villains are challenged when a new character named Overhaul promises to usurp the country, and it seems his key to doing so is through a scared young girl. The trailer goes on to follow Izuku Midoriya along with Mirio Togata as they suit up as fully fledged heroes for the first time. In order to save the young girl, the heroes and several other UA Academy favorites must becomes heroes before the public and show all of Japan that the loss of All Might will not affect their peace.

So, are you excited for this new season of My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.