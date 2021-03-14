My Hero Academia Season 5 Will Share New Details at Anime Japan

✖

My Hero Academia is just weeks out from its big comeback, and fans are eyeing season five with lots of hype. If you did not know, the anime is set to tackle some of its most intense arcs to date this year, and fans can look forward to getting a new update on Class 1-A within the next two weeks.

The update will come from Anime Japan as the event will be taking place online this year. The official website for My Hero Academia has confirmed new info will be shared about season five at the event. Currently, the anime is expected to hit the stage with its own Anime Japan panel, so fans will hopefully get lots of teasers about the season.

My Hero Academia Season 5 More information from Season 5 will be revealed at AnimeJapan 2021. More: https://t.co/KPdKgXC93H pic.twitter.com/h8IDgpiGEc — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 11, 2021

Currently, Anime Japan is slated to happen on March 27 - 28. The event, which usually takes place in Tokyo to the public, will be done entirely online this year. Tickets are currently being sold for attendees to watch the livestreams, and the clips will be captioned in English for the first time ever. So if you are an international fan, this event is still for you!

As for what details will go live, fans expect to get more info on how much season five will adapt. Netizens expect this season to fully introduce the Paranormal Liberation Army, and the group's arrival marks a big change for villains in My Hero Academia. But first, Class 1-A has to do its joint training mission with Class 1-B, and it seems something will happen in the trial run that sets off One For All out of nowhere.

